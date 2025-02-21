Gib and Morocco strengthen educational ties through Everest International School collaboration

Gibraltar and Morocco are strengthening educational ties through the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, facilitating collaboration with Everest International School and a Gibraltar-based head teacher, with plans to host a ‘Gibraltar Day’ this April.

As part of the developing work of the Ministry with responsibility for developing relations with Morocco, and following the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed in November 2023, different entities from Gibraltar and Morocco have been reaching out to work under the umbrella of the MOU.

In line with the implementation of this MOU, the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association (GMBA) has been actively facilitating educational exchanges between Gibraltar and Morocco.

“Everest International School, the only British curriculum school in northern Morocco, has approached us seeking closer collaboration with Gibraltar’s educational system,” said a statement from GMBA.

GMBA arranged meetings with the Government of Gibraltar, including Dr John Cortes, Minister for Education and Developing Relations with Morocco, the Director of Education Keri Scott, and key representatives from the department.

Following their fact-finding and networking visit to Gibraltar in January this year, the school is now pursuing further steps to expand its offerings.

As a follow-up to that visit, representatives from GMBA, accompanied by Mark Montovio from the Office of Relations with Morocco who was sent by DrCortes to assist with the process, visited Everest International School this week.

“The school is currently in the process of applying for British Schools Overseas (BSO) status. It has identified the need to appoint a UK head teacher as a critical requirement, with a preference for candidates from Gibraltar,” said the statement from GMBA.

“Additionally, discussions took place regarding organizing a “Gibraltar Day” at the school on 23rd April 2025, which coincides with the UN’s English Language Day.”

The school intends to extend an official invitation to Dr Cortes, representatives from the Department of Education, and students from Gibraltar's schools.

“This visit underscores our continued commitment to fostering educational cooperation between Gibraltar and Morocco, building on the spirit of the signed MoU, and paving the way for enduring, mutually beneficial partnerships,” the statement added.