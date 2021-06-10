Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Jun, 2021

Gib celebrates world bicycle day

By Chronicle Staff
10th June 2021

In celebration of World Bicycle Day and World Environment Day on June 5, OTWO and Gibraltar Cycling Association came together for an event that was attended by over 200 cyclists. 

“All ages joined in a fun ride through the planned route. It was great to see so many families joining in and enjoying a safe cycle,” said a statement from organisers.

The event started off at Casemates where Chris Nunez gave a small speech to the crowd before Minister for Transport Vijay Daranyani set off the cyclists along the predefined route.

This took the group through line Wall Road, down through Queensway and towards Small Boats Marina. 

The group then set off towards Sandy Bay where temporary bicycle parking was set up and food was provided.

 

“It was a complete event ending in good food, lovely ambience and amazing sounds from the guys at MAG,” stated the organisers.

“Both OTWO and Gibraltar Cycling Association would like to give our sincerest gratitude to all who participated in the event this past Saturday. Cycling is good for personal physical and mental health, the environment and the economy. It helps to shape a healthier more sustainable lifestyle. It has become a very popular mode of transport locally with numbers increasing by the day.”

The event was one of many events they said they hope to arrange to show just how popular cycling has become locally and to campaign and promote safer cycling throughout.

 

