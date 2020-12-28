Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Gib deal ‘perfectly possible, but no plan B', Gonzalez Laya says

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
28th December 2020

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, said a post-Brexit deal was “perfectly possible” before the end of the year but warned of delays and queues at the border if an agreement was not reached, adding: "There's no plan B." At a press conference on Monday, Mrs Gonzalez Laya said failure to secure a deal would...

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously.

