Tue 29th Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib delegation unharmed after accident en route to Madrid talks

By Chronicle Staff
29th September 2020

Key members of Gibraltar’s delegation at negotiations over the Rock’s future relationship with the EU were involved in a minor traffic accident en route to the latest round of talks in Madrid today. The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia were both in the official G1 vehicle when the accident...

