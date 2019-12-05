Gib Devs celebrates a year of tech talent

Gib Devs recently celebrated its first birthday with an event that drew together Gibraltar’s “hotbed of tech talent”.

Gib Devs are a group of locally-based software developers. The groups draws together those who are interested in software and coding to events they hold once a month to share ideas.

The format began in November 2018, since then attendance has exploded from a modest 23 to almost 80 people showing up to their last event in October.

Helena Mercer, organiser at Gib Devs, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the support shown for this event, in the number of attendees and their enthusiasm, as well as the support from Gibraltar-based businesses and groups with complimentary interests like Girls in Tech and Startup Grind.”

“We’ve had a lot of fun over the last 12 months, hearing 23 super-interesting presentations from our very own Gib Devs members. What’s really cool is we’ve even seen a few Gib Devs members who didn’t know each other before these events, getting together with each other to work on techy side projects.”

“We’ve been able to show yet again at our birthday event that Gibraltar is a hotbed of tech talent, and hopefully as well that we provide a welcoming atmosphere for anyone of any age that’s into software development. If that’s you, we hope to see you at our next meetup in the New Year.”

Gib Devs has thanked Lottoland for making event possible, as well as the Newton Store for donating one of the prizes. The group has also thanked their sponsors and partners who have helped them throughout the year, including Kindred, Girls in Tech, Startup Grind, and William Hill.