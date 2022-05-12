Gib Fair to return after two year break

The Gibraltar Fair is set to return for he first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) announced that arrangements are well under way for the annual Gibraltar Fair which will take place at the Admiral Rooke Site, Queensway, from Saturday 20 to Sunday 28 August, 2022.

The events are currently being organised by the SDGG and works on the site will commence shortly, the SDGG said.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) is assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth running of all events.