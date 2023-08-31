Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Aug, 2023

Gib guides explore options as Girlguiding UK cuts overseas ties

A group of Gibraltar guides pictured during Girlguiding Midlands MegaMix2023 earlier this month. The event took place at Beaudesert Outdoor Activity Centre in Rugeley.

By Priya Gulraj
31st August 2023

Girlguiding Gibraltar is today bidding farewell to fellow guides from across the world as the door is closed on British Girlguiding Overseas, the umbrella organisation linked to Girlguiding UK that Gibraltar was part of. A virtual call was held at the weekend where guides across 36 countries and territories logged on for a final gathering,...

