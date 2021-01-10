Gib Macaques enjoy peace and quiet of lockdown
Gibraltar’s macaques including its new babies are enjoying the latest Covid-19 lockdown according to their vet Mark Pizarro from the Gibraltar Veterinary Clinic. “It is early days but they have pretty much reverted to what we had last year so therefore they are starting to behave normally again and in the same patterns they were...
