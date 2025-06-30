Gib marks Pride with speeches, celebration and inaugural award

Decked out in the colours of the rainbow, Casemates saw the people of Gibraltar rally around their LGBTQ+ community in a powerful show of support and acceptance on Saturday.

June 28, the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, was marked with a celebration, stage shows and a march up Main Street.

On stage at Casemates Square there was speeches from dignitaries such as Gemma Arias Vasquez who was speaking on behalf of the Chief Minister, the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, Leader of the Opposition Keith Azzopardi, and Leader of Together Gibraltar, Nick Calamaro.

At the event campaigner for rights and a big contributor to the LGBTQ+ community over the decades, Charlie Trico received the first ever Gibraltar Pride Award.

The speeches were followed by a Pride parade down Main Street where LGBTQ+ community members and allies gripped onto the rainbow flag in a show of support.

Later a wide variety of acts took to the stage to entertain the crowds gathered to celebrate the Rock’s fourth Pride.