Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gib marks Pride with speeches, celebration and inaugural award

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
30th June 2025

Decked out in the colours of the rainbow, Casemates saw the people of Gibraltar rally around their LGBTQ+ community in a powerful show of support and acceptance on Saturday.

June 28, the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, was marked with a celebration, stage shows and a march up Main Street.

On stage at Casemates Square there was speeches from dignitaries such as Gemma Arias Vasquez who was speaking on behalf of the Chief Minister, the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, Leader of the Opposition Keith Azzopardi, and Leader of Together Gibraltar, Nick Calamaro.

At the event campaigner for rights and a big contributor to the LGBTQ+ community over the decades, Charlie Trico received the first ever Gibraltar Pride Award.

The speeches were followed by a Pride parade down Main Street where LGBTQ+ community members and allies gripped onto the rainbow flag in a show of support.

Later a wide variety of acts took to the stage to entertain the crowds gathered to celebrate the Rock’s fourth Pride.

Most Read

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

Refurbished Parliament ‘stands proudly’ in heart of town

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Loch Ness swim to raise funds for early education in Nepal

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Major developments at former Rooke site and John Mackintosh Square set for planning debate

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gib honours Armed Forces with tri-service parade

30th June 2025

Features
Spanish Language Category Winner

30th June 2025

Features
Miss Gibraltar contestants shine in red carpet collaboration

29th June 2025

Features
Adult short story English language highly commended

29th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025