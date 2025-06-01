Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gib must guard against complacency on equality rights, Santos says

2019 photo of the pride flag by the frontier.

By Chronicle Staff
2nd June 2025

Gibraltar must guard against complacency and remain “a beacon of safety, dignity, and equality” at a time when hard-won rights are being rolled back in many parts of the world, Christian Santos, the Minister for Equality, said as he marked the start of Pride Month.

In an opinion piece for the Chronicle, Mr Santos celebrated Gibraltar’s advances on equality rights in recent years but warned there was no room for complacency.

In many parts of the world, he said, diversity and inclusion were being undermined.

Pride Month was “a powerful reminder of the struggle, courage, resilience and ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights around the globe”, Mr Santos said in the article.

Gibraltar, he added, had made “tangible and meaningful progress” on equality and remained fully committed to safeguarding those rights.

“While these accomplishments are cause for pride, they also remind us that rights must be actively protected; they are not guaranteed indefinitely,” he said.

“Around the world, we’re seeing a troubling rollback of hard-won freedoms.”

“In regions previously considered safe for LGBTQ+ individuals, new laws are restricting expression and enabling discrimination.”

“Misinformation and reactionary movements have undermined diversity and inclusion. “

“In some parts of the world, Pride flags are being torn down, gender-affirming care is being banned, and LGBTQ+ individuals live in fear not just of violence, but of erasure.”

“This global pushback is not isolated.”

“It is part of a concerted effort to undermine decades of progress, and it reminds us why Pride still matters.”

“It is not simply a party or a parade, it is a protest, a statement, and a stand.”

And he added: “Gibraltar must remain a beacon of safety, dignity, and equality, not in theory, but in practice.”

Read the full opinion.

