Tue 30th May, 2023

Gib must ‘hold its nerve’ in treaty talks as Spanish election looms

By Brian Reyes
30th May 2023

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Gibraltar must “hold its nerve” and keep working toward a UK/EU treaty for the Rock’s post-Brexit future, despite the disruption of a snap general election called by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday. Speaking a day after the surprise announcement in Madrid, Mr Picardo said it was “very unlikely”...

