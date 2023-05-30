Gib must ‘hold its nerve’ in treaty talks as Spanish election looms
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Gibraltar must “hold its nerve” and keep working toward a UK/EU treaty for the Rock’s post-Brexit future, despite the disruption of a snap general election called by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday. Speaking a day after the surprise announcement in Madrid, Mr Picardo said it was “very unlikely”...
