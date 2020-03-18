Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

By Chronicle Staff
17th March 2020

By Eyleen Gomez and Brian Reyes

An easyJet flight carrying Gibraltarian students amongst its passengers was diverted to Malaga this evening because of high winds in Gibraltar, leaving passengers stranded because the airline had not organised coaches due to the Covid-19 restrictions in Spain.

The plane was about to fly back to Bristol but remained on the tarmac following a top-level intervention by the Chief Minister and Spain’s Foreign and Interior ministries.

As passengers stood in the aisle to prevent the plane from taking off, Fabian Picardo spoke to Spanish officials, the airline and even the plane’s captain in order to get the students home.

After nearly two hours of tension during which parents awaited in angst for news, easyJet finally agreed to organise the transport back to Gibraltar, where the students were due to arrive early Wednesday morning.

“Apparently the problem that has arisen is because easyJet have not organised coaches,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told the Chronicle. 

“I have spoken to the pilot.  The Spanish foreign affairs ministry and the interior ministry have cleared the passengers to land. They have been helpful throughout.”

“The problem is easyJet have not organised the coaches yet.”

"It is entirely an easyJet operational error not a problem with the Spanish authorities at all.”

“Given the state of emergency, the passengers cannot be landed without confirmed transport to Gibraltar.”

The easyJet Bristol flight was diverted with an estimated 85 passengers on board, many of them students coming home amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Gusting easterly winds of up to 38 knots battered the Rock tonight and despite two attempts the easyJet flight was not able to land.

As per standard practice in these situations the flight diverted to Malaga.

However, with Spain now being in a state of emergency since the weekend, local passengers were not allowed to disembark and were due to be flown back tomorrow to Bristol until the political intervention.

Some Spanish residents were allowed off the plane shortly after it landed, in line with the Spanish state of emergency rules.

On board was student Lauren Schembri, who told the Chronicle that the pilot had initially informed them that “the Spanish government are not allowing us to get off the flight because of the lockdown due to coronavirus.”

The mood onboard while on the ground at Malaga, she said, was restless, with everyone standing up.

“Everyone is very anxious right now and just want to get off the plane after two very scary attempts,” she said.

Gibraltarian Francis Caruana was also onboard.

In a video message to the Chronicle he said: “The plane is full of students heading back to Gibraltar because of the emergency.”

“Families I am sure are very worried and very concerned, students are wanting to get back home ASAP and their parents want them there with them ASAP too.”

“So please to whoever are the powers that be, do something, thank you."

After the tense wait, the news that they were finally coming home brought euphoria to the passengers in the cabin.

“So happy and appreciative of everyone who’s stepped in to help,” Miss Schembri told the Chronicle.

“Nothing beats the llanitos.”

The Chronicle contacted easyJet for comment.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been amended to correct an error in the second paragraph. An earlier version of this report stated the plane would fly back to Malaga, when we meant Bristol.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Local News

Students living in Spain will be restricted from entering Gibraltar

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Government urges no travel to Spain after Madrid announces state of emergency

Sat 14th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
High absentee rate at schools, which remain open

17th March 2020

Local News
Latest Covid-19 cases were through ‘community transmission’, lockdown measures continue

17th March 2020

Local News
Govt launches Covid-19 information phoneline

17th March 2020

Local News
GMBA calls need for Gib Morocco relations ‘crucial’

17th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020