Fri 31st Jan, 2025

Gib raises £17.5K for Valencia floods appeal

By Chronicle Staff
31st January 2025

Gibraltar Red Cross has announced that £17,488 was raised from local donations to support the victims of last year’s floods in Valencia, Spain.

The appeal fund was closed at Christmas and the funds raised are being sent to the Spanish Red Cross to aid their relief efforts.

The Valencia region was severely impacted by torrential rains and flooding in October 2024, leaving many people displaced and in need of urgent assistance. In response, the Gibraltar community came together to establish an appeal fund, under the leadership of Eddie Yome [a former Gibraltar Police Commissioner], with the support of the Government’s Civil Contingencies Unit and Gibraltar Red Cross.

"The generous donations are an example of the compassion and solidarity that defines our community here in Gibraltar," said Mr Yome.

"We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from local residents, organisations and businesses, who worked together to raise these funds as well as at the time making physical donations of urgent supplies.”

The Chair of Gibraltar Red Cross, Tim Bristow, echoed the appreciation and said that the Red Cross extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the appeal.

“Showing once again the kindness and empathy of our community,” he said.

“The monies raised go to the Valencia branch of the Cruz Roja Española, which is on the ground providing assistance in the flood-stricken areas and assisting in the longer-term support needed to help communities rebuild.”

