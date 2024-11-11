Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

Gib set to ring in 2025 with NYE celebrations in Casemates

Archive image of NYE set up 2023, photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services, in collaboration with GibMedia, will host New Year’s Eve celebrations at Casemates Square featuring live music, a countdown with special effects, and festive entertainment for the community, starting at 10:30pm on December 31.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announced the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations organised by GibMedia.
“We will bring in the New Year as expected on Tuesday 31st December 2024 at Casemates Square from 10.30pm to 3am on Wednesday 1st January 2025,” said a statement from GCS.

“GCS has been working closely with GibMedia in order to provide the best entertainment and celebrations which will feature live performances from Cedar, The NY Collective and DJ Wayne to dance the night away.”

The countdown, which will feature confetti and special effects, will be hosted by James Neish and Miss Gibraltar 2024, Shania Ballester.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos said that “New Year’s Eve is a time for family and friends to come together to welcome in the New Year.”
“I am confident the festive entertainment organised by GCS and GibMedia will be the perfect way for Gibraltar to celebrate as a community.”

