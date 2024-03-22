Gib team embarks on adventurous Morocco 4x4 rally

Four members of the Jabal Tariq 4x4 club are competing in the Semi Professional category of the Maroc Challenge Event, an adventurous rally that traverses the stunning landscapes of Morocco, raising funds for remote Atlas charities.

The Maroc Challenge is a unique experience that combines sport, competition, adventure and charity.

The team - Kevin Davis, Peter Sardeña, Daniel Lopez and Joseph Galea - is being sponsored by Bailey Partnership.

The Jabal Tariq club aims to deliver supplies such as clothing, household items and when possible medical essentials to designated humanitarian sites and remote communities.

The club was able to assist with distribution of aid following the 2023 earthquake in the region.

With a renewed focus on exploration, this edition will push boundaries as participants venture south to uncharted territories.

Setting camp near Tata, the capital of the region, the rally started yesterday run to the end of the month, featuring new routes and starting in Er-Rachidia.

From challenging terrains to thrilling desert landscapes, this promises to be one of the most daring editions yet.