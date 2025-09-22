Gib treaty illustrates ‘pragmatism, partnership and progress’, Garcia tells Lib Dem conference 

The proposed UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is a real-world example of “pragmatism, partnership and progress”, Dr Joseph Garcia, the Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Liberal Party, told the Liberal Democrat party conference in Bournemouth on Monday,

Dr Garcia was addressing a reception hosted by the Gibraltar Government at the conference.

He stressed the treaty would have no impact on Gibraltar’s British sovereignty and reflected Gibraltar’s vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum, when most in this community voted to Remain in the EU and develop a closer relationship with the bloc.

The Deputy Chief Minister arrived in Bournemouth in the early hours of Monday morning after a hectic travel schedule, in time to put across the position of the Government to Lib Dem MPs and conference delegates.

“He set out that the new UK-EU Gibraltar treaty was based on respect, for the right to self-determination, the right to remain a part of the British family of nations, and the right to remain open, connected and linked to the European Union at the same time,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

Lord Jeremy Purvis, the Liberal Democrat leader in the House of Lords, pledged the party’s continuing support for the sovereignty of Gibraltar and for the right of its people to determine their own future.

Dr Garcia also participated in a panel discussion on the subject of “Rebuilding our relations with the EU, developing our regional economies”.

He shared the platform with Helen McGuire, the Lib Dem Shadow Defence Secretary; Lord Purvis of Tweed, Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords; and Dr Al Pinkerton, the party’s spokesman on Northern Ireland who is a recognised academic expert on the UK Overseas Territories and on borders.

The impact of Brexit on different parts of the British family of nations was discussed in some detail.

During the discussion, Dr Garcia highlighted the importance of a fluid land border between Gibraltar and Spain to the Rock’s current economic model.

He explained how 15,000 workers a day, 10m tourists a year and thousands of residents on either side crossed the land border on a regular basis, outlining how Gibraltar’s priority was to arrive at a treaty built “on different foundations” to that which the UK had concluded for itself.

The panel contributions were followed by a lively question and answer session with considerable interest from the floor, No.6 said.

The exchanges centred on defence matters, trade issues, the impact of ‘no treaty’ and the process of ratification both in the UK and the EU Parliaments.

In relation to the latter, Dr Garcia explained that the trigger for the UK ratification process would be a debate and a motion of the Gibraltar Parliament.