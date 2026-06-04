Feetham withdraws GSLP leadership bid as Arias-Vasquez confirms she will stand

Gemma Arias-Vasquez has confirmed she will put herself forward as a leadership candidate at the GSLP’s next annual general meeting, with Nigel Feetham withdrawing his own bid and instead backing her as the party’s future leader.

Mr Feetham had previously announced his own hopes to lead the GSLP and many people were expecting a tough contest between the two candidates.

In the event though, he will now support Mrs Arias Vasquez and, if the party is re-elected into Government, serve as Vice Deputy Chief Minister with responsibility for the economy.

In a joint statement, Mrs Arias-Vasquez and Mr Feetham announced their “united vision for leadership that puts the people of Gibraltar first” after current party leader Chief Minister Fabian Picardo confirmed that he will not be seeking re-election.

The leadership election will be held at the next GSLP annually general meeting, which is normally held in November although a date has yet to be confirmed.

Mrs Arias Vasquez said there had been much speculation about the future leadership of the GSLP but that suggestions of division “were always misguided”, adding the party has chosen unity.

She acknowledged that the party has “not got everything right in the last 15 years” and that there are areas where it could have moved faster and done better.

“What matters now is what we do next,” she said.

“We will deliver on the mandate we have been given and on the manifesto on which we were all elected.”

“We will bring the change that people want to see in their day-today lives. And we will do so as a united team, focused on delivery.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez said she is grateful to Mr Feetham for his support and said he will play a central role in any future GSLP/Liberal Government that she leads, continuing his current work and serving as Vice Deputy Chief Minister, working alongside the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, to support the delivery of the Government’s priorities.

“Our shared objective is to ensure that Gibraltar remains economically strong, resilient, and well-positioned for the future,” she said.

“I look forward to working closely together with Nigel in the period ahead to serve Gibraltar and continuing to prioritise financial stability and delivery of first-class public services.”

She added that this decision carries a wider significance.

“I would be the first woman to lead the GSLP. I see that as a huge opportunity – an opportunity for a different kind of politics, which is what I believe Gibraltar needs going forward.”

“With renewed energy, clear leadership, and a united GSLP Liberal team focused on delivery, I believe we can earn the confidence of the people of Gibraltar once again. But above all, I believe we can lead with humanity.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez described herself as a product of Sir Joe Bossano’s first GSLP Government having attended university due to the scholarship scheme to train in law, adding that this is the reason she wants to lead the party to build a better future for Gibraltar.

She added that she has worked hard on her portfolios over the past two and a half years in Government and has worked to understand where Gibraltar is today and where she believes Gibraltar needs to go next.

“That work has given me a clear picture of what is working, what needs to change, and where we need to go as Gibraltarians in a vibrant, thriving and modern Gibraltar,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

Mrs Arias-Vasquez highlighted the UK/EU Treaty means that Gibraltar is now “standing at the brink of a new opportunity” and that Government has also secured an agreement with the UK to achieve a single market in financial services.

“The possibilities are strong and exciting for Gibraltar’s business community and economy,” she said.

She added that Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has led Gibraltar through some of the most difficult and defining moments in modern history, highlighted that his achievement in securing the treaty agreement will be his legacy, alongside defending sovereignty, securing stability, modernising public services and revolutionising education.

“That legacy is also a progressive human rights legacy where long-standing nationality issues affecting members of the Moroccan community have been addressed, LGBT equality has been advanced and the continuing protection of women’s rights has been achieved,” she said.

“The new leader of the party needs to step into this legacy and continue its development. It is an opportunity to renew and bring a fresh new drive to the core values and energy of a party that has always driven Gibraltar to new possibilities.”

“The stability and benefits which the Treaty affords are undeniable, but energy and vision are required to translate this into economic reality. I have the energy and the vision to make that happen.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez said she is fiercely proud of being Gibraltarian and sees Gibraltar’s exclusively British sovereignty as essential and non-negotiable.

“We also need to ensure we make future generations equally conscious of the importance of our exclusively British sovereignty,” she said.

“My priority is making sure that our people are taken care of. I want to improve ad preserve our public services for Gibraltarians. Economic strength is required to ensure this continues to be a reality.”

“We need to ensure that every Gibraltarian is able to live in Gibraltar, with access to housing, health and education. We need to ensure that more affordable housing is delivered soon. We need to ensure that our key health and elderly services are always there, delivered at a high standard, to care for our society, and the most vulnerable within our society. “

“Progress in growing our economy. Continuing to focus on our people. Whilst never losing focus on our sovereignty.

“I am confident that, should the membership of the GSLP elect me as their leader, I will be able to lead a strong team into the next general election. It will be an experienced and fresh team. A team whose core values will remain unchanged, but which will be modern and progressive.”

“I am, therefore, very pleased that Nigel Feetham and I share a vision for the future of our party and that we will ask the membership of the party to support both of us to deliver that further together.”

Mr Feetham said his decision not to put his name forward came following careful reflection and is in the best interests of the party and Gibraltar.

He will be supporting Mrs Arias-Vasquez, adding that he has no doubt that she has the ability and commitment to lead the party and, should the GSLP/Liberal alliance win the next general election, to serve Gibraltar as Chief Minister.

“I remain fully committed to the work of the Government for which we were elected at the last general election,” he said.

“In that context, should the party elect Gemma as leader and should the GSLP/Liberal alliance prevail at the next general election, I will, with her agreement, be taking on an enhanced role within my existing ministerial portfolio, continuing my current work, reflecting the vital importance of these areas for Gibraltar’s future and building on my experience and expertise.”

“I have also agreed to serve as Vice Deputy Chief Minister - with responsibility for the economy - working alongside the Deputy Chief Minister and closely with the incoming Chief Minister to support the delivery of the Government’s priorities.”

“By working closely with Gemma and focusing on our respective strengths, Gibraltar will benefit from a united, experienced, and forward-looking leadership team.”

“This ensures that the GSLP in Government is equipped to deliver stability, sustainable economic growth, and opportunity for all residents, while focusing on the priorities that matter most to our citizens.”