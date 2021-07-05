Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle
Brexit

Gib treaty must be ‘compatible with EU interests’, von der Leyen says

By Brian Reyes
5th July 2021

The UK-EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc must be “compatible with EU law” and “with the Union’s interests,” the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said this week, as she confirmed the Commission continued to work on its negotiating mandate. She referred to the forthcoming talks in response to...

