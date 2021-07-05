Gib treaty must be ‘compatible with EU interests’, von der Leyen says
The UK-EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc must be “compatible with EU law” and “with the Union’s interests,” the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said this week, as she confirmed the Commission continued to work on its negotiating mandate. She referred to the forthcoming talks in response to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here