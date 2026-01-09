Gib treaty shows power of diplomacy to choose ‘agreement over confrontation’, Albares says 

The “historic” UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar was an example of what can be achieved through diplomacy focused on agreement over confrontation, Jose Manuel Albares, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday.

Mr Albares was addressing the opening session of a conference in Madrid that brought together all of Spain’s ambassadors from countries across the world to discuss current international affairs.

Also present were Spain’s King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, alongside Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, who was there as a guest.

In addressing the gathering of Spanish ambassadors, Mr Albares underscored the importance of diplomacy in a world marred by flux, upheaval and conflict.

To do so, he chose the Gibraltar treaty.

“Choosing diplomacy as a profession means always choosing dialogue and reason as tools,” he said.

“Choosing the path of agreement over that of confrontation, every time.”

“Making understanding, as you have done, a vocation, something that today is more necessary than ever to uphold and, above all, to practise.”

“We have shown this very recently with the historic agreement in relation to Gibraltar, which will be fully rolled out this year, bringing down, with it, the last wall of continental Europe.”

“That is why your work and your dedication are so indispensable at this moment.”

“Each of the uncertainties of the international situation and each of the possible concerns for Spaniards are powerful reasons for you to redouble your efforts.”

Mr Albares, who had earlier flagged the treaty in a New Year message on social media, was speaking after the European Commission confirmed last month that the negotiation on the legal text of the agreement had been completed and was now undergoing legal review ahead of ratification by the UK and EU parliaments.

The conference was also addressed by Mr Sanchez, who thanked Spain’s ambassadors for their work and set out three priorities to guide Spanish foreign policy throughout this year.

The priorities are based on “more Europe, more and better multilateralism, and more democracy”.

Against a backdrop of uncertainty driven by situations such as US intervention in Venezuela, the war in Ukraine and the situation in Palestine, Mr Sanchez said Spain’s response is to “double down on its commitment to multilateralism, defend the rules-based international order and reaffirm the values and principles set out in the United Nations Charter”.

Mr Sanchez highlighted Spain’s commitment to what he called “sensible internationalism” in response to the advance of a politics of blocs and spheres of influence that he said fragments international co-operation and turns interdependence into competition.

On Europe, Mr Sanchez defended a 2028-2034 Multiannual Financial Framework of 2% to fund pan-European public goods, innovation and the green and digital transitions while supporting the primary sector and territorial cohesion, and said a more prosperous and social Europe required stronger security through investment, industry support and integrated capabilities towards a “true European Union of Security and Defence, with a 360-degree vision”.

Mr Sanchez also stressed the need to defend the European project against nationalist and populist impulses, adding Spain will continue to be “that voice of reason, solidarity and human dignity” within the European Union.

He also reaffirmed reforming and improving multilateralism as a priority, including in the governance of the technological revolution, arguing that artificial intelligence is not an end in itself but should be a tool in the service of people and their rights.

He also highlighted multilateral tools to protect global security and set out co-operation with international organisations on defending the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Mr Sanchez reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the European initiative “In defence of democracy” and highlighted the need to defend rights and freedoms, also focusing on protecting regulatory and digital sovereignty achieved in recent decades.