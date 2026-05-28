DPC approves Western Seafront reclamation despite residents’ objections

Plans for a major reclamation in front of Westview Park were approved during Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission, despite multiple objections from residents who live in the area.

The Government sought full planning permission and an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate for the 47,000 square metre reclamation, including the demolition of the existing rock revetment, construction of a new perimeter structure, and coastal protection works.

All but one member of the DPC, Janet Howitt from the ESG, voted in favour of the Government project, which is expected to bring some affordable housing to the area with the remainder of the new site’s usage currently not public.

The area will “support future affordable housing and mixed￼use development”, stated Deputy Town Planner, Christopher Key, who gave a brief of the Government’s application for the reclamation.

The lack of public information as to future plans for the area also extended to Government ministers. Education and Environment Minister Dr John Cortes said he has not been privy to the final plans for the reclamation, as it is “not [his] project”.

“One of the reasons - and probably the only real reason - that I can support this project is because we’re looking at low￼cost housing for our growing community…” he said.

“I’m looking at our local residents. I’m not referring to anybody coming from outside.”

While ultimately voting in favour of the application, DPC member Dr Keith Bensusan, from GONHS, agreed “very strongly with the point that we should know what will be happening on that reclaimed land.”

While there is no firm, public masterplan as yet, it was made clear by the Town Planners that any such scheme will come back as a separate planning application and require its own Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Objectors had an array of concerns which included traffic management, environmental risks and the impact on the protected limpet population.

One objector criticised the virtual format of the meeting, which was delayed by an hour and a half due to technical issues, and noted that “a lot of people are not that tech savvy and [haven’t] been able to attend the call”.

Later, Ms Howitt agreed and called for such discussions be in person in the future, adding that a single hearing is “insufficient” for a project “so transformational” and that larger schemes “need extended and more public interaction and engagement”.

Some objectors called for the decision to be deferred, arguing the application was premature and there was not enough information about future plans for the area. Ms Howitt also agreed with this.

The protected limpets were also noted, with one objector stating that the idea that translocation equals conservation does not prove the source population will keep breeding successfully when moved.

GASA bathing waters and the loss of Westview Park was also a concern for some.

Public health worries were raised by another objector, who said Gibraltar relied on an ageing electrical grid that “doesn’t really cope properly”.

He also feared pollution from the works, including dust, emissions and traffic, adding this will affect not only local residents but also St Bernard’s Hospital.

Tracy Taylor, estate manager at Harbour Views, focused on infrastructure already under strain, noting that the estate has “inherent problems with the garage flooding during inclement weather, due to the insufficiency of the drainage pipes in the area, which also joins with Westside and Europort, Morrisons”.

She also raised concerns over access to garages for residents while the works are ongoing.

The impact of increased traffic was a major concern for many of those present.

The Commission was told by the Deputy Town Planner that 400 return trips of trucks are expected a week, equating to 80 a day.

These trucks will drive down Harbour Views Road adjacent to GASA, enter the site, and, once unloaded, leave by the main exit of Westview Park to re-enter Harbour Views Road and continue on to the Morrison’s roundabout.

Objectors mentioned Morrison’s lorry traffic already affects residents, with the road coming to a complete standstill at times as large trucks manoeuvre the tight area.

Not all materials will arrive by road, as some will will be shipped in via sea. However, there was confusion in the documents filed with the application as to what number of barges will arrive, with the number differentiating between two and five barges a day.

Objectors also raised potential legal and contractual protections with Europlaza residents referring to legal covenants they say were designed to protect Europlaza as a seafront development.

One said these were not incidental but “integral to the commercial bargain” with the Government in the late 1980s and designed to last the entire 150￼year lease.

Ms Howitt urged residents in the area to voice their concerns directly with the minister responsible for their constituency, in this case Gemma Arias-Vasquez, who is also the Minister for Planning and Minister for the Port.

She went on to suggest that residents should write en masse to Mrs Arias-Vasquez and ask the Government why this reclamation was “so important”.

She hoped the minister would respond to the community’s worries about the scale of the development and the lack of clear information about what is planned for the new land.

The DPC approved the application by a majority vote, with conditions to address environmental and traffic management issues.