Gib welcomes cruise ship AIDAluna on inaugural call

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, marked the inaugural call of the Sphinx-class cruise ship AIDAluna, operated by AIDA Cruises, with a plaque exchange ceremony held on board the vessel on Wednesday December 17.

The call followed the ship’s recent return to service after a refurbishment programme in dry dock.

As is traditional, Mr Santos presented a commemorative plaque to the ship’s captain, Fredrick Boris Becker, to mark AIDAluna’s first visit to Gibraltar. In return, the captain presented the Minister with a model of the ship to commemorate the occasion.

AIDAluna is also scheduled to return to Gibraltar to spend New Year’s Day in port, further reinforcing Gibraltar’s position as an attractive port of call within winter Mediterranean cruise itineraries.