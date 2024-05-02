Gib-Welsh singer songwriter Caitlin goes ‘Gold’
By Elena Scialtiel Caitlin Lavagna, a musician with solid Gibraltarian roots but based in Rhondda, South Wales, recently dropped her latest single ‘Gold’. She describes her connection to the Rock with the Welsh word Hiraeth: “I feel the Hiraeth vibe over the Rock.” “‘Hiraeth’ means a sense of belonging or love for a specific place...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here