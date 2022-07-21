GibAir employees vote in favour of industrial action

GibAir employees have voted in favour for industrial action, agreeing not to wear uniforms and work on “go slow” as from Thursday, July 28.

The vote follows a long-standing pay dispute but the action may yet be avoided as the company is in talks with Unite the Union.

GibAir employees provide ground handling services to airlines, including British Airways and easyjet, servicing all commercial flights landing in Gibraltar International Airport.

A spokesman for Unite told the Chronicle negotiations continued but declined further comment.

The Chronicle was unable to reach anyone at GibAir for comment.