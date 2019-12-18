Gibair says human error lay behind baggage mix-up on easyJet flights

Gibair apologised unreservedly on Wednesday as it confirmed that human error had led to an “unacceptable” mix-up in which two planeloads of luggage were loaded onto the wrong aircraft.

Last Sunday, Gibair baggage handlers loaded luggage belonging to passengers flying to Manchester with easyJet onto a flight bound for Gatwick.

Gatwick passengers arrived in London to find their flight was carrying the luggage bound for Manchester.

Gibair, which handles all baggage at Gibraltar International Airport, said it had now completed an investigation into the mix-up and had implemented additional measures to avoid a repetition.

“The report arising from the investigation concluded that a combination of human error and an unusual set of circumstances enabled the circumvention of well tried and tested procedures that have prevented such an incident from occurring over the past 30 years,” the company said in a statement.

“Gibair wishes to express an unreserved apology to the 114 passengers affected by the outcome of this error as well as to easyJet and Gibraltar Airport Terminal Ltd.”

“Everyone in the company is extremely sorry that our efforts to achieve excellence in all that we do, fell below what the airlines we serve and their passengers expect of us.”

“Although this is a very unusual and isolated incident, Gibair fully acknowledges that such an error is unacceptable.”

“Therefore following a complete review of the luggage loading process and controls, Gibair has immediately set out to enhance and strengthen the checks and controls necessary to further eliminate the possibility of such an error re-occurring in future.”