Gibair workers to take selective industrial action tomorrow

Unite the Union members at Gibair will start selective industrial action as from July 28, working on “go slow” and out of uniform after negotiations over a pay claim broke down.

Unite workers voted last week to take steps "short of strike action" but had hoped to resolve the dispute and avoid any disruption.

"Unite the Union has been engaged with both the Bland Group and [the Gibraltar Government] since December over pay," Unite said.

"But the negotiations to date have been inconsistent and frustrating for members, with [the Gibraltar Government] contributing a cost of living increase of 0% to the Gibair contract as well as the company only providing a 2% increase in employer pension contributions, with no increase for staff in pay."

"Staff at Gibair have not seen any wage increase for the last three years. The majority of staff earnings are only just above the minimum wage and are finding it increasingly difficult to cope with the rise in inflation and cost of living."

"On a ballot conducted last week 92% of Unite members voted to take action short of strike action and 86% voted in favour of action including strike action."

Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite the Union said these negotiations have taken place over several months with little progress being made.

"We have urged the Bland Group to return back to the negotiating table in the interests of both staff and passengers since the strong mandate given by members in their ballot, however the company has not been willing to do so,” Mr Hennessy said.

"It is urged that the public make suitable travel arrangements due to the potential delays that will be caused as a result of the action arising from the breakdown in negotiations."

The Bland Group, which owns Gibair, said it continued to talk to Unite and the Gibraltar Government to resolve the dispute.

“Bland Group has worked closely with HM Government of Gibraltar to table a proposal to Gibair staff which we considered to be fair given the current economic climate," the company said in a statement.

"We recognise Gibair employees’ right to take industrial action and remain committed to ongoing dialogue with Unite the Union to help bring this situation to a successful resolution.”