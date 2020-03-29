GibDock donates protective equipment to GHA

GibDock has donated protective equipment to the Gibraltar Health Authority.

The consignment includes plastic visors, overshoe covers, goggles, safety glasses and water repellent paper overalls.

“We never cease to be amazed at the generosity of the people of Gibraltar,” said the Minister for Health, Paul Balban.

“We truly appreciate the many gifts of money from both individuals and businesses, but this donation from Gibdock is of practical equipment that can go straight into our stores and be available immediately to our staff.”

“On behalf of all our frontline teams, I would like to express everyone’s heartfelt gratitude to Gibdock.”