Gibelec explains recent power outages

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority has apologised for the recent power outages and explained that the incidents were unrelated.

The GEA said that the significant power outage on Tuesday was identified as a system fault with an auxiliary generator at the North Mole Power Station.

“This system was isolated and our investigations are ongoing in order to identify the root cause of the problem in the auxiliary generator in what is a very complex system.”

Wednesday’s power outage happened after one of the generating engines tripped with a load of 12MWs, out of a total grid demand at the time of 30MWs.

“Unfortunately, the remaining generating engines were unable to cope with the sudden increase in power requirement, thereby triggering an almost instantaneous automatic load shedding process,” the GEA said.

“In order to cater for the loss of the generating engine, other engines were immediately fired up and the restoration process commenced thereafter taking twenty minutes until the power to the last affected customers was restored.”

“The GEA continues to work to mitigate power outages and is grateful to its consumers for their understanding.”