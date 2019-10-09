Updated: Gibelec works to restore power amid Rock-wide cut
Gibraltar residents and businesses are presently enduring a power cut that is reported to be Rock wide. At about 1.30pm today, whilst excavation works were being carried out in the Midtown area, a GJBS worker drilled into an electric cable which resulted in a major power failure," said a statement from the government. "The relevant...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here