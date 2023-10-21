Gibraltar 1970: Not the mini-Hong Kong it was described as but it was safe and felt like home
Whilst in my teens I would often find myself joining my Hindu friends at the Indian Club then on the Main Street. I spent many happy days there and I have many fond memories. I joined the gatherings, the parties, Diwali festivities, or watched Indian films with subtitles or not – and my friends would...
