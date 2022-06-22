Gibraltar Academy of Dance to return to the stage
The Gibraltar Academy of Dance will be making their long-awaited return to the stage this month after a three-year break caused by the pandemic. The audience at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre will watch an original story titled “My favourite things” which is written, directed, and produced by Academy Principal Paulette Finlayson GA. Ms Finlayson...
