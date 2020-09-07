Gibraltar adds to its international calendar but no signs of a start date for the league
Gibraltar has added a further international date to its calendar with November 11 now seeing Gibraltar travelling to Albania for a friendly. There is, however, as yet no indication of an official start date for the domestic league to resume activities. The match adds to Gibraltar’s international commitment in November creating the equivalent of a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here