Gibraltar and Goole Twinning marked with MP’s Visit to City Hall

On National Day the now caretaker Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, stepped in for the mayor Carmen Gomez and marked the twinning of Gibrlatar with Goole at an event in City Hall with MP Andrew Percy.

Ms Gomez had to pull out of the event due to Covid.

Gibraltar is twinned with the City of Goole which lies within Mr Percy’s constituency of Brigg and Goole. Mr Percy presented the Mr Percy a plaque of the City as well as a letter for the mayor, from the Mayor and Mayoress of Goole, Councillors David and Barbara Jeffreys, where they highlight the twinning and extend cordial greetings of friendship and unity.

Dr Cortes also made a presentation of a gift for the Mayors of Goole, and expressed the wish that the relationship between our respective cities continue to be enriched and enhanced.