Gibraltar and Tangier cultural exchange launches tonight
Three Moroccan artists will have their paintings on display in the John Mackintosh Hall as part of a cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Tangier. The pieces on display are an insight into Moroccan culture and life with very different styles presented by the three artists. The launch of ‘Gibraltar and Tangier’ at the John Mackintosh...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here