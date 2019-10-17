Gibraltar and UK sign double taxation agreement
Gibraltar and the UK have signed a double taxation agreement, the UK Government announced in the House of Commons today, strengthening their economic relationship ahead of departure from the European Union. The agreement will ensure that people with income or interests in both jurisdictions do not pay tax twice on the same income. Simon Clarke,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here