Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar athletes can return to training on Thursday

By Stephen Ignacio
19th May 2020

The GAAA have released details of the conditions which will be governing the use of the athletics track as from this Thursday.
This will spell the restart of activities for track athletes after over two months of lockdown.
The conditions, which follow Public Health guidelines, put in place strict rules governing the use of the athletics track. The latter will only be partially open with only lanes 1,3 and 5 available during a three hour period every weekday evening.

The following are the conditions set out by the GAAA/GSLA

RE-OPENING OF THE VICTORIA STADIUM RUNNING TRACK
With a view to easing the restrictions on the use of the Victoria Stadium track following the Covid-19 lockdown, this plan outlines how the GSLA/GAAA will allow athletes the use of the track by GAAA members (ONLY) whilst maintaining the public health and social distancing guidelines

Rules
The Victoria Stadium track will be avalable for training with effect from Thursday 21st
May 2020;

The track will only be available for training between 6,00pm to 9.00pm (Monday to
Friday)

Entry into the running track will be through the east entrance (Cepsa Entrance) and
the access into the stadium will be controlled by GSLA staff

Club allocations 1.5 hours (6.00pm-730pm and 7.30pm to 9.00pm);

Only clubs and athletes who are registered members of the GAAA and aged between 18 to 69 wil be allowed to train;

No more than 12 persons (athletes and coaches) can at any one time attend training
sessions;

Athletes and coaches attending training sessions must on entry and exit sanitise their hands at the sanitation point provided;

Only lanes 1, 3 and 5 can be used;

Social distancing guidelines must be observed at all times. No congregation of athletes and always observing the 2 metre limit;

If there is more than one athlete running on the same lane then there must be a
distance of at least 4 metres between each athlete;

There will be no shower facilities

Only the toilets located in the Cepsa stand and the hockey stand may be used;

The use of starting blocks will be permitted save that the athlete will ensure he
observes HM Government and or GSLA guidelines in respect of sanitising the
equipment before and after use;

At the end of each training session, athletes will ensure that they do not leave behind
any item of clothing, gear, etc and will properly dispose all personal waste, such as
bottles of water/drink, food, wrappers, etc.:

Club coaches will be responsihle for their respective athletes and must ensure these
rules are complied with.

If you suddenly feel unwell, Immediately notify your coach and/or a member of the
GSLA staff:

GSLA staff will observe that these rules are complied with and may sanction any athlete or club who infringe them. On the advice of the GSLA, the GAAA's will ban any athlete or club from training if the rules are not observed.

Reminder: any person who is in breach of the Civil Contingencies Regulations may be arrested by the Police and/or liable to face disciplinary proceedings by the GAAA and banned from using the allocation and/or facilities on offer STRICTLY ADHERE TO THESE RULES AND KEEP SAFE

GAAA 19 May 2020

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain aims to reopen borders to tourism in late June

Tue 19th May, 2020

Local News

Govt tweaks Line Wall plan following community concerns over traffic restrictions

Mon 18th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Moroccan smugglers embark on long new route to ship drugs to Europe

Tue 19th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The key questions on the impact of coronavirus on football

19th May 2020

Sports
UEFA Executive Committee meeting postponed to 17 June

18th May 2020

Sports
Summer Sport programme could be a victim of social distancing

18th May 2020

Sports
Hockey looking at a ways back along with other team sports

18th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020