Gibraltar athletes can return to training on Thursday

The GAAA have released details of the conditions which will be governing the use of the athletics track as from this Thursday.

This will spell the restart of activities for track athletes after over two months of lockdown.

The conditions, which follow Public Health guidelines, put in place strict rules governing the use of the athletics track. The latter will only be partially open with only lanes 1,3 and 5 available during a three hour period every weekday evening.

The following are the conditions set out by the GAAA/GSLA

RE-OPENING OF THE VICTORIA STADIUM RUNNING TRACK

With a view to easing the restrictions on the use of the Victoria Stadium track following the Covid-19 lockdown, this plan outlines how the GSLA/GAAA will allow athletes the use of the track by GAAA members (ONLY) whilst maintaining the public health and social distancing guidelines

Rules

The Victoria Stadium track will be avalable for training with effect from Thursday 21st

May 2020;

The track will only be available for training between 6,00pm to 9.00pm (Monday to

Friday)

Entry into the running track will be through the east entrance (Cepsa Entrance) and

the access into the stadium will be controlled by GSLA staff

Club allocations 1.5 hours (6.00pm-730pm and 7.30pm to 9.00pm);

Only clubs and athletes who are registered members of the GAAA and aged between 18 to 69 wil be allowed to train;

No more than 12 persons (athletes and coaches) can at any one time attend training

sessions;

Athletes and coaches attending training sessions must on entry and exit sanitise their hands at the sanitation point provided;

Only lanes 1, 3 and 5 can be used;

Social distancing guidelines must be observed at all times. No congregation of athletes and always observing the 2 metre limit;

If there is more than one athlete running on the same lane then there must be a

distance of at least 4 metres between each athlete;

There will be no shower facilities

Only the toilets located in the Cepsa stand and the hockey stand may be used;

The use of starting blocks will be permitted save that the athlete will ensure he

observes HM Government and or GSLA guidelines in respect of sanitising the

equipment before and after use;

At the end of each training session, athletes will ensure that they do not leave behind

any item of clothing, gear, etc and will properly dispose all personal waste, such as

bottles of water/drink, food, wrappers, etc.:

Club coaches will be responsihle for their respective athletes and must ensure these

rules are complied with.

If you suddenly feel unwell, Immediately notify your coach and/or a member of the

GSLA staff:

GSLA staff will observe that these rules are complied with and may sanction any athlete or club who infringe them. On the advice of the GSLA, the GAAA's will ban any athlete or club from training if the rules are not observed.

Reminder: any person who is in breach of the Civil Contingencies Regulations may be arrested by the Police and/or liable to face disciplinary proceedings by the GAAA and banned from using the allocation and/or facilities on offer STRICTLY ADHERE TO THESE RULES AND KEEP SAFE

GAAA 19 May 2020