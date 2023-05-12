Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th May, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Badminton National Championships this Friday evening

By Stephen Ignacio
12th May 2023

The Gibraltar Badminton Association will be hosting its National Championship finals this evening after completing its preliminary rounds during the past days.
There are few surprises in the main finals with the top ranked players in Gibraltar making their passage through to the finals.
The women’s singles A final will see Alison Jessen take on Chantal De’ath.
This will be followed by the men’s singles at 7pm with Charles Avellano playing Kasper Thy Jessen.
In the women’s doubles Alison Jessen and Chantal De’ath pair up to face Shirylyn Wong and Cielo Mapatac.
The men’s singles finalists will also pair up to play against Thomas Reidy and Ivan de Haro in in the men’s doubles. With the Mixed doubles seeing Alison Jessen and Kasper Thy Jessen play Chantal De’ath and Thomas Reidy.
The national finals will also see B and C division finals played out as from 6.30 at the same time as the A finals. Europa Sports Complex hosting the even.
In the meantime this week the association has announced its team for the Guernesy Island Games.
Charles Avellano, James Linares, Chantal De’ath, Amber Prescott, Alison Jessen, Thomas Reidy, Kasper Thy Jessen and Chi Leong Sou will be making up the eight-people team heading to Guernsey.
Close to eighty sports people are expected to be making up Team Gibraltar across the various sports at Guernsey 2023, with some of the teams already announcing their full teams as they countdown to the July games.

