Gibraltar-based climber reaches summit of Ama Dablam
Gibraltar-based climber Simon Kirkpatrick has climbed Ama Dablam in the Himalayas, planting the Gibraltar flag on the summit 6,812 metres above sea level. Mr Kirkpatrick reached the summit at 7.10am on Wednesday morning after an arduous, challenging climb that saw many of his companions fall behind. “It was a very, very cold ascent during the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here