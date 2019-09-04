Gibraltar Calling: the homegrown talent
On this occasion dropping its ‘MTV Presents’ prefix, the Gibraltar Calling music festival takes to its new home, the Europa Point Leisure Complex, this weekend. Huge international acts like Take That, Liam Gallagher, Enrique Iglesias and Tom Walker will wow the thousands expected to attend, but the highlight of our cultural calendar is also a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here