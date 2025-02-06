Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Cardiac Association donates Chest Compressor

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2025

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and the GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, on Thursday received a donation from the Gibraltar Cardiac Association for a Chest Compression Device worth £11,586 for the Ambulance Service.

This machine automatically performs the same function as the manual CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) massage technique performed by ambulance personnel when treating persons suffering sudden cardiac arrest, allowing paramedics the freedom to focus on other critical interventions during emergencies.

Suyenne Catania, on behalf of the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, highlighted the importance of consistent and effective CPR during cardiac emergencies, noting that they had decided to purchase the device to ensure that the second ambulance was equipped with this vital life-saving equipment.
“The Gibraltar Cardiac Association is pleased to donate the chest compression device to the Gibraltar Health Authority,” she said.

“This essential equipment will greatly support medical teams in delivering high-quality, life-saving care during cardiac emergencies.”

“This contribution highlights our dedication to improving cardiac care and supporting the health and well-being of our community.”

For his part, Chief Paramedic Officer and Head of the Ambulance Service, Sigurd Haveland, thanked the GHA for their shared commitment to saving lives.

“This Chest Compression Device is a vital addition to our ambulance service, ensuring consistent, high-quality CPR during cardiac emergencies. It also allows Paramedics and Ambulance Technicians to focus on other life- saving interventions, enhancing patient outcomes,” he said.

“We thank the Gibraltar Cardiac Association for their generosity and shared commitment to saving lives.”

Mr McGee added that the GHA was extremely grateful to the Cardiac Association for presenting the crew with this valuable piece of equipment.

“I would like to thank Ms Catania and her committee for the great working partnership that that we have, and the shared commitment to save lives and improve the healthcare we provide to the community,” he said.

While Ms Arias-Vasquez, noted that it was thanks to local charities like the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, and others, that the GHA can procure additional bits of life saving equipment at no cost to the taxpayer.

“I am very grateful to the Gibraltar Cardiac Association for their generous donation,” she said.

