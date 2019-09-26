Gibraltar Cardiac Association encourage people to ‘Walk the Miles’
The Gibraltar Cardiac Association is celebrating World Heart Day this Saturday with an organised fund raising event ‘Walk the Miles’ which is starting from Casemates at 10.30am. Suyenne Catania from the GCA told the Chronicle about the walk and its significance. “First from the point of view of the heart walking is the perfect exercise...
