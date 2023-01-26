Gibraltar Cardiac Association launch #WearRedDay campaign

February is heart month and the Gibraltar Cardiac Association #WearRedDay campaign will take place on Friday, February 3.

“The Gibraltar Cardiac Association is once again supporting this very worthy initiative, especially after a very successful 2022 campaign,” said a statement from the charity.

The Association was established approximately six years ago with the aim to increase awareness of cardiac issues in Gibraltar, not only for sufferers/patients but also for the public.

“We are a pressure group, a fundraising group and a support group that would like to increase awareness on the prevention, causes, symptoms and treatments of heart disease. The aftercare made available to cardiac patients in Gibraltar is also of extreme importance to us,” said a statement from the organisation.

To date, monies collected have been used to aid and enhance the GHA's Lionel Perez Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre and for the purchase of more A.E.D/defibrillators, 12 of which have been placed in key areas around Gibraltar.

Funds have also been used to purchase equipment for the GHA.

“We are also in the process of achieving a long-term goal of having a Cath lab facility within the GHA. This will allow patients to have some procedures locally and not have to travel abroad. We have been advised that this is now imminent,” the statement added.

To promote #WearRedDay the Association has a roving heart photo frame available on the day. Should anyone want to take part in this photo contact email: gibraltarcardiac@gmail.com or via the Association’s Facebook messenger account.

The association also has red t-shirts available at a cost of £6 each.

“We need to remember that heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide and that everyone has a heart,” said the statement.

“Together we can make a difference.”

“Together we can reduce the risks.”

“Together we can create awareness.”

“Together we can improve the care and quality of life of cardiac patients in Gibraltar.”

“Let’s paint Gibraltar red to raise awareness in the hopes to help eradicate heart disease and strokes,” the statement added.