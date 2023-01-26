Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Cardiac Association launch #WearRedDay campaign

By Chronicle Staff
26th January 2023

February is heart month and the Gibraltar Cardiac Association #WearRedDay campaign will take place on Friday, February 3.

“The Gibraltar Cardiac Association is once again supporting this very worthy initiative, especially after a very successful 2022 campaign,” said a statement from the charity.

The Association was established approximately six years ago with the aim to increase awareness of cardiac issues in Gibraltar, not only for sufferers/patients but also for the public.

“We are a pressure group, a fundraising group and a support group that would like to increase awareness on the prevention, causes, symptoms and treatments of heart disease. The aftercare made available to cardiac patients in Gibraltar is also of extreme importance to us,” said a statement from the organisation.

To date, monies collected have been used to aid and enhance the GHA's Lionel Perez Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre and for the purchase of more A.E.D/defibrillators, 12 of which have been placed in key areas around Gibraltar.

Funds have also been used to purchase equipment for the GHA.

“We are also in the process of achieving a long-term goal of having a Cath lab facility within the GHA. This will allow patients to have some procedures locally and not have to travel abroad. We have been advised that this is now imminent,” the statement added.

To promote #WearRedDay the Association has a roving heart photo frame available on the day. Should anyone want to take part in this photo contact email: gibraltarcardiac@gmail.com or via the Association’s Facebook messenger account.

The association also has red t-shirts available at a cost of £6 each.

“We need to remember that heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide and that everyone has a heart,” said the statement.

“Together we can make a difference.”

“Together we can reduce the risks.”

“Together we can create awareness.”

“Together we can improve the care and quality of life of cardiac patients in Gibraltar.”

“Let’s paint Gibraltar red to raise awareness in the hopes to help eradicate heart disease and strokes,” the statement added.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

UK/Spain News

Man dies, another seriously injured in knife attacks on two churches in Algeciras

Wed 25th Jan, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Brexit

Negotiators resume formal treaty talks on Thursday

Tue 24th Jan, 2023

Brexit

CM sets out stark reality of Brexit for British passport holders

Mon 16th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA Director General to step back whilst undergoing treatment for cancer diagnosis

26th January 2023

Local News
Multi-agency fireworks meeting held

26th January 2023

Local News
Fire safety officer completes fire auditor course

26th January 2023

Local News
Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

26th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023