Gibraltar celebrates Pride
Gibraltar celebrated Pride with a parade and day-long event held in Casemates Square. The event was organised by the LGBTQ+ Committee and formed part of Pride month. Members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies came together on Saturday to celebrate Pride at Casemates Square. Throughout Casemates people could be seen wearing rainbow colours and waving...
