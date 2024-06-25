Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar celebrates Pride

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
25th June 2024

Gibraltar celebrated Pride with a parade and day-long event held in Casemates Square. The event was organised by the LGBTQ+ Committee and formed part of Pride month. Members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies came together on Saturday to celebrate Pride at Casemates Square. Throughout Casemates people could be seen wearing rainbow colours and waving...

