Gibraltar celebrates World Peace Day
The message of peace and love were shared at this year’s World Peace Day celebrations held by the Integral Yoga Centre Gibraltar this year. This year’s celebrations were particularly special for the Integral Yoga Centre disciples because it marks 50 years since their teacher, Sri Swami Satchidananda, spoke at the opening of the Woodstock Festival...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here