Gibraltar College hold Award Ceremony and launch photography exhibition

The Gibraltar College held their Award Ceremony and launched a photography exhibition last week.

Students enrolled in the Personal and Social Development course launched an exhibition of their photography at the John Mackintosh Hall on Tuesday.

The photographs were taken during the Youth Arts jamboree programme run by Gibraltar Cultural Services in conjunction with the Gibraltar Photographic Society, and they will be on display until the end of the week.

“This was an opportunity to promote the Marigold Project, an experience which saw students grow marigolds, collect seeds and design PR material to promote this,” a college spokesperson said.

Then on Thursday the Gibraltar College celebrated its 11th Award Ceremony at Boyd’s King’s Bastion.

Fourteen students received awards in front of an audience composed of the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, The Director for Education, Kerri Scott, parents, staff members and friends.

“Thanks to the generosity of their sponsors, Trusted Novus Bank, the event turned out to be a success,” the college said.

“The award ceremony aims to recognise students’ achievements, their holistic development, their commitment and engagement with learning, as well as their academic progress.”

“Life can sometimes be tough for our young people, but, despite their hardships and uncertainties, they shine through.”

The awards were as follows: Best Attendance Award – Level 1 2022 – Jade Yusifredo;

Best Attendance Award – Level 2 2022 – Johan Tante; Best Attendance Award – Level 3 2022 - Mie Juul Jensen Alvarez; Most Improved Performance Award – Level 1 2022 – Sean Garcia; Most Improved Performance Award – Level 1 2022 – Karim Hayane; Most Improved Performance Award – Level 2 2022 – Aaron Lopez; Most Improved Performance Award – Level 3 2022 – Ella-Louise Vinet.

Commitment Award – Level 1 2022 – Laila Maddah; Commitment Award – Level 2 2022 – Jestina Balban; Commitment Award – Level 2 2022 – Emilia Viktorova; Commitment Award – Level 3 2022 – James Bruzon; Commitment Award – Level 3 2022 – Lili Mae Cruz.

The Roin Sampere Award 2022 went to Mariam Ben Brahim while the Best Overall Performance 2022 went to Eleazar Centeno.

Gibraltar College will be holding an open evening on Tuesday June 21, from 6:30pm to 8pm, at the main building.

This will provide an opportunity for prospective applicants together with their parents or carers to meet teachers and receive first-hand information on courses for September 2022.