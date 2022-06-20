Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltar College hold Award Ceremony and launch photography exhibition

By Chronicle Staff
20th June 2022

The Gibraltar College held their Award Ceremony and launched a photography exhibition last week.
Students enrolled in the Personal and Social Development course launched an exhibition of their photography at the John Mackintosh Hall on Tuesday.

The photographs were taken during the Youth Arts jamboree programme run by Gibraltar Cultural Services in conjunction with the Gibraltar Photographic Society, and they will be on display until the end of the week.
“This was an opportunity to promote the Marigold Project, an experience which saw students grow marigolds, collect seeds and design PR material to promote this,” a college spokesperson said.

Then on Thursday the Gibraltar College celebrated its 11th Award Ceremony at Boyd’s King’s Bastion.
Fourteen students received awards in front of an audience composed of the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, The Director for Education, Kerri Scott, parents, staff members and friends.

“Thanks to the generosity of their sponsors, Trusted Novus Bank, the event turned out to be a success,” the college said.

“The award ceremony aims to recognise students’ achievements, their holistic development, their commitment and engagement with learning, as well as their academic progress.”

“Life can sometimes be tough for our young people, but, despite their hardships and uncertainties, they shine through.”

The awards were as follows: Best Attendance Award – Level 1 2022 – Jade Yusifredo;
Best Attendance Award – Level 2 2022 – Johan Tante; Best Attendance Award – Level 3 2022 - Mie Juul Jensen Alvarez; Most Improved Performance Award – Level 1 2022 – Sean Garcia; Most Improved Performance Award – Level 1 2022 – Karim Hayane; Most Improved Performance Award – Level 2 2022 – Aaron Lopez; Most Improved Performance Award – Level 3 2022 – Ella-Louise Vinet.
Commitment Award – Level 1 2022 – Laila Maddah; Commitment Award – Level 2 2022 – Jestina Balban; Commitment Award – Level 2 2022 – Emilia Viktorova; Commitment Award – Level 3 2022 – James Bruzon; Commitment Award – Level 3 2022 – Lili Mae Cruz.
The Roin Sampere Award 2022 went to Mariam Ben Brahim while the Best Overall Performance 2022 went to Eleazar Centeno.

Gibraltar College will be holding an open evening on Tuesday June 21, from 6:30pm to 8pm, at the main building.
This will provide an opportunity for prospective applicants together with their parents or carers to meet teachers and receive first-hand information on courses for September 2022.

Most Read

Local News

Fire breaks out at old Westside School building

Sun 19th Jun, 2022

Local News

Amid construction boom, a difficult balance as buildings go up

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Local News

FATF puts Gibraltar on 'grey list' as it urges 'active and successful' enforcement

Fri 17th Jun, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for Landport revamp

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Local News

Planning application for Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp filed

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Resin swirls in Algeciras

20th June 2022

Features
César Vallejo: Trilce (1922). Part 1

20th June 2022

Features
Action4Schools build new well

17th June 2022

Features
MotoGP in Jerez returns after Covid break

15th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022