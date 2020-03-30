Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Confectionery donates over 350 meals

By Chronicle Staff
30th March 2020

Local business, Gibraltar Confectionery, has provided over 350 free meals to those aged over 70 years and vulnerable.

Over the past two weeks the business has been reaching out to those over 70 who are alone and have no one to rely on.

“We have been sending them fresh homemade food straight to their door with the help of St Johns ambulance,” from Chris Davies from Gibraltar Confectionery.

“Since starting this initiative we have sent over 350 meals to those over 70 who are vulnerable and from Monday onwards we are going to be supporting Families in Need Gibraltar and providing vulnerable families all across Gibraltar with food as well.”

To afford all of this the business has set up an online ‘go fund me’ page: www.gofundme.com/f/everyonedeservestoeat
The business aims to raise £15,000 and is looking for volunteers to deliver the food.

“All money raised will go towards buying additional stock and using our current infrastructure to feed even more people as currently our capacity is limited,” Mr Davies said.

“We would like for any vulnerable people over 70 to reach out by calling 200 77544. We would like as many volunteers as possible to help with delivering food.”

