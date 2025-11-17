Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar contributes to UK World Heritage Site Chairs annual meeting

By Chronicle Staff
17th November 2025

The annual meeting of the UK World Heritage Site Chairs took place virtually on November 13. Professor Clive Finlayson, Chair of the Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site, represented Gibraltar at the meeting.

One of the topics discussed was the role of the UK Lottery Fund in supporting World Heritage Sites. It was reported that £134 million had been awarded to UK World Heritage Sites over the past five years, with the largest individual grant being £25 million. The Royal Observatory at Greenwich had recently received £9.7 million in funding. All UK World Heritage Sites except one have received UK Lottery funding at some stage.

Professor Finlayson highlighted that British Overseas Territories are not eligible for this funding. He called on the meeting to lobby for changes to UK legislation to allow such territories to access future funding, and to explore alternative ways in which this support might be extended.

Providing an update on the Gorham’s Cave Complex, Professor Finlayson referred to the visit of the Chief Executive of the UK National Commission for UNESCO, James Bridge, earlier in the year. He said Mr Bridge had been impressed by the site and its potential role in the Commission’s “local to global” programme, particularly in demonstrating past climate change.

Professor Finlayson also outlined aspects of the site’s management structure, including regular meetings of the World Heritage Advisory Forum, which is chaired by the Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, and an annual programme of excavations overseen by an international research and conservation committee.

Looking ahead, Professor Finlayson said 2026 would be a significant year for Gibraltar and the site. It will mark the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Neanderthal child’s skull from Devil’s Tower Cave and the 10th anniversary of the Gorham’s Cave Complex being inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. He said that a number of events were being planned, including a major Calpe Conference during the first week of September.

Dr Cortes said: “Once again the Gibraltar National Museum, through its management of the Gorham’s Cave Complex, has been prominent in a major meeting of experts and has contributed significantly to important discussions which could help in improving and promoting of all of the UK’s World Heritage Sites, including Gibraltar’s”.

Most Read

Local News

Donald Trump Jr in overland visit to Gibraltar for meetings

Sat 15th Nov, 2025

Local News

Demolition plans filed for port’s Extension Jetty 

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Features

Auntie Lolin celebrates 100th birthday

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Local News

UK gaming tax rise could cause ‘devastating’ impact on Rock, Feetham warns 

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Port of Algeciras becomes main entry route for contraband tobacco into Campo 

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar delegation attends sanctions meeting with UK FCDO in Miami

17th November 2025

Local News
New qualification in beauty therapy launched at Gibraltar College

17th November 2025

Local News
Young Leaders receive certificates following completion of summer programme

17th November 2025

Local News
Harley Davidson Club Gibraltar gains full membership in European Federation

17th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025