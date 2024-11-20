Gibraltar Cultural Awards to air live on GBC

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that the Cultural Awards will be aired on GBC and broadcasted via livestream on gbc.gi.

The Awards celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture.

“These awards will recognise cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement, supporting the community’s cultural development,” said a statement from GCS.

The Awards ceremony will be live from the Sunborn Hotel at 7:30pm on Thursday, November 28.

Viewers can watch the ceremony on GBC TV or follow the results on GCS Facebook: www.facebook.com/culture.gi/

For further information contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 200 41839 or email: info@culture.gi