Tue 14th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Defence Police visit St Anne’s upper primary school

By Chronicle Staff
14th February 2023

As part of the ‘People Who Help Us’ initiative, the Gibraltar Defence Police recently visited St Anne’s Upper Primary School where approximately 60 school children from Year 3 are currently learning about the Police.

Police Constable (PC) Mario Johnson addressed the children and explained the importance of the GDP Dog Section before PC Nick Ward and PC Jordan Dean escorted their police dogs PD Oskar and PD Koki into the school playground. After asking the children what they thought each dog’s role was, the officers demonstrated how PD Oskar conducts his duties.

PD Oskar, a male Belgian Malinois who joined the GDP in December 2020, is a general-purpose police dog. His breed is chosen for stamina, agility and their ability to maintain focus.

PD Koki is a specially trained explosive detection dog who joined the GDP in 2022. His role is to detect and indicate the presence of explosives for which he has been trained by searching all types of areas such as buildings, vehicles and outside terrain.

Once the demonstration was over, the children had the opportunity to line up and interact with the police dogs.

