Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Disability Society sets out election wish list

By Chronicle Staff
30th September 2019

The Gibraltar Disability Society has set out its wish list ahead of next month’s general election including several issues it says have remained outstanding over several years.

In a statement the Society highlights issues such as supported employment and claimed that although the Government introduced Supported Employment Co Ltd it no longer functions and exists in name only.

Additionally, the Society would like to see further disability legislation as well as continuity of care and staffing within the disability services.

It said: “The policy of Government to offer short term contracts and the necessity to reside in Gibraltar, which excludes many people with a vocation to work within the disability services, should be abolished.”

According to the Society there is also a pressing need to expand St Bernadette’s due to the increased number of users.

“With over 70 pupils in St Martin’s, leading to a new school being built, future planning by the Government is essential.”

It also suggests moving the Dr Giraldi Home, which is above St Bernadette’s, to suitable purpose built flats within the community such as those built for the elderly.

“This could include flats which can be used to offer a new respite service that provides a skills pathway into supported independent living.”

Additionally, the Society highlights issues such as education and supported independent living and called for increased support from the Government.

