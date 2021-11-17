Gibraltar edition of SureS journal to be launched

A special Gibraltar edition of the SureS journal will be launched at a private event in the Gibraltar Garrison Library gardens by the Minister for Culture and Heritage, Dr John Cortes.

SureS is a cultural journal based at Tangiers and under the editorship of Santiago de Luca Rivas.

This special edition has been co-edited by Dr Jennifer Ballantine Perera and Trino Cruz, in which they have brought together contributions from Gibraltar writers and artists who offer a collective perspective of their work, with each approaching the subject from their specific perspective, genre and discipline.

The contributors include; Nina Danino, Rebecca Gabay, Mark Sanchez, David Alvarez, Shane Dalmedo and Alan Perez.

The journal editors have also contributed to this edition.

The artwork used for the front cover has been produced by Gibraltarian artist Oliver Canessa.

A limited number of copies will be available to purchase at the Gibraltar Garrison Library after the launch, with further copies to arrive within the following weeks but due to Covid-19 measures, the launch will not be open to the general public.